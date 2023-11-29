The Stony Brook Seawolves (2-3) will try to end a three-game road losing skid at the Yale Bulldogs (4-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Stony Brook vs. Yale Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: John J. Lee Amphitheater in New Haven, Connecticut
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other CAA Games

Stony Brook Stats Insights

  • The Seawolves' 39.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (41.7%).
  • Stony Brook has put together a 1-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.7% from the field.
  • The Seawolves are the 187th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 332nd.
  • The Seawolves' 69.2 points per game are only 0.8 fewer points than the 70 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 70 points, Stony Brook is 1-1.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Stony Brook Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Stony Brook put up 66.9 points per game last season, 6.5 more than it averaged on the road (60.4).
  • The Seawolves allowed fewer points at home (65 per game) than on the road (72.1) last season.
  • At home, Stony Brook knocked down 8.8 3-pointers per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged away (7.3). Stony Brook's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36%) than away (29.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stony Brook Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/13/2023 @ Duquesne L 85-63 UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
11/15/2023 @ Nebraska L 84-63 Pinnacle Bank Arena
11/20/2023 Rider W 55-48 Island Federal Credit Union Arena
11/29/2023 @ Yale - John J. Lee Amphitheater
12/2/2023 Wagner - Island Federal Credit Union Arena
12/6/2023 Stonehill - Island Federal Credit Union Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.