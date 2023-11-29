The Stony Brook Seawolves (2-3) will try to end a three-game road losing skid at the Yale Bulldogs (4-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Stony Brook vs. Yale Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: John J. Lee Amphitheater in New Haven, Connecticut

John J. Lee Amphitheater in New Haven, Connecticut TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other CAA Games

Stony Brook Stats Insights

The Seawolves' 39.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (41.7%).

Stony Brook has put together a 1-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.7% from the field.

The Seawolves are the 187th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 332nd.

The Seawolves' 69.2 points per game are only 0.8 fewer points than the 70 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 70 points, Stony Brook is 1-1.

Stony Brook Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Stony Brook put up 66.9 points per game last season, 6.5 more than it averaged on the road (60.4).

The Seawolves allowed fewer points at home (65 per game) than on the road (72.1) last season.

At home, Stony Brook knocked down 8.8 3-pointers per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged away (7.3). Stony Brook's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36%) than away (29.3%).

Stony Brook Upcoming Schedule