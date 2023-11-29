How to Watch Stony Brook vs. Yale on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Stony Brook Seawolves (2-3) will try to end a three-game road losing skid at the Yale Bulldogs (4-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Stony Brook vs. Yale Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: John J. Lee Amphitheater in New Haven, Connecticut
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other CAA Games
- Campbell vs Jacksonville (6:00 PM ET | November 29)
- Northeastern vs Seton Hall (6:30 PM ET | November 29)
Stony Brook Stats Insights
- The Seawolves' 39.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (41.7%).
- Stony Brook has put together a 1-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.7% from the field.
- The Seawolves are the 187th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 332nd.
- The Seawolves' 69.2 points per game are only 0.8 fewer points than the 70 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 70 points, Stony Brook is 1-1.
Stony Brook Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Stony Brook put up 66.9 points per game last season, 6.5 more than it averaged on the road (60.4).
- The Seawolves allowed fewer points at home (65 per game) than on the road (72.1) last season.
- At home, Stony Brook knocked down 8.8 3-pointers per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged away (7.3). Stony Brook's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36%) than away (29.3%).
Stony Brook Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/13/2023
|@ Duquesne
|L 85-63
|UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
|11/15/2023
|@ Nebraska
|L 84-63
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|11/20/2023
|Rider
|W 55-48
|Island Federal Credit Union Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Yale
|-
|John J. Lee Amphitheater
|12/2/2023
|Wagner
|-
|Island Federal Credit Union Arena
|12/6/2023
|Stonehill
|-
|Island Federal Credit Union Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.