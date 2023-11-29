The Stony Brook Seawolves (2-3) will attempt to halt a three-game road losing skid at the Yale Bulldogs (4-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Yale vs. Stony Brook matchup.

Stony Brook vs. Yale Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: John J. Lee Amphitheater in New Haven, Connecticut

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Stony Brook vs. Yale Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Yale Moneyline Stony Brook Moneyline BetMGM Yale (-13.5) 138.5 -1000 +600 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Yale (-13.5) 138.5 -2200 +980 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Stony Brook vs. Yale Betting Trends

Stony Brook has won one game against the spread this season.

The Seawolves have covered the spread once this year (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 13.5-point underdogs.

Yale has covered twice in five matchups with a spread this season.

Bulldogs games have gone over the point total four out of five times this season.

