Wednesday's contest at John J. Lee Amphitheater has the Yale Bulldogs (4-3) taking on the Stony Brook Seawolves (2-3) at 7:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 79-63 victory, as our model heavily favors Yale.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Stony Brook vs. Yale Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: New Haven, Connecticut

New Haven, Connecticut Venue: John J. Lee Amphitheater

Stony Brook vs. Yale Score Prediction

Prediction: Yale 79, Stony Brook 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Stony Brook vs. Yale

Computer Predicted Spread: Yale (-16.1)

Yale (-16.1) Computer Predicted Total: 142.5

Yale has a 2-3-0 record against the spread this season compared to Stony Brook, who is 1-2-0 ATS. The Bulldogs have hit the over in four games, while Seawolves games have gone over three times.

Stony Brook Performance Insights

The Seawolves are being outscored by 2.2 points per game, with a -11 scoring differential overall. They put up 69.2 points per game (282nd in college basketball), and give up 71.4 per contest (187th in college basketball).

Stony Brook is 188th in the country at 33.2 rebounds per game. That's 6.8 fewer than the 40.0 its opponents average.

Stony Brook knocks down 7.2 three-pointers per game (204th in college basketball) at a 29.5% rate (290th in college basketball), compared to the 8.2 its opponents make, shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc.

Stony Brook has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 8.2 per game (seventh in college basketball) while forcing 13.8 (95th in college basketball).

