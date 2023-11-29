The New York Rangers' upcoming game against the Detroit Red Wings is scheduled for Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Tyler Pitlick score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Tyler Pitlick score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Pitlick stats and insights

  • Pitlick has scored in one of 12 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • In one game versus the Red Wings this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.
  • Pitlick has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 0.5 shots per game, and converts 11.1% of them.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • On defense, the Red Wings are allowing 60 total goals (three per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 14.8 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Pitlick recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/27/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 8:54 Home L 5-1
11/25/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 11:54 Home W 7-4
11/24/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 9:01 Away W 3-1
11/22/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 6:58 Away W 1-0
11/20/2023 Stars 0 0 0 9:49 Away L 6-3
11/18/2023 Devils 1 0 1 12:34 Away W 5-3
11/12/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 6:02 Home W 4-3 SO
11/9/2023 Wild 0 0 0 12:10 Home W 4-1
11/7/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 9:15 Home W 5-3
11/4/2023 Wild 1 0 1 10:21 Away L 5-4 SO

Rangers vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

