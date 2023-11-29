Vincent Trocheck Game Preview: Rangers vs. Red Wings - November 29
Vincent Trocheck and the New York Rangers will meet the Detroit Red Wings at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. If you're considering a bet on Trocheck against the Red Wings, we have plenty of info to help.
Vincent Trocheck vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)
Trocheck Season Stats Insights
- Trocheck's plus-minus rating this season, in 20:02 per game on the ice, is -2.
- In four of 20 games this year, Trocheck has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.
- In 11 of 20 games this season, Trocheck has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.
- Trocheck has an assist in eight of 20 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.
- The implied probability is 61.7% that Trocheck hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.
- Trocheck has an implied probability of 44.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Trocheck Stats vs. the Red Wings
- The Red Wings are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 60 total goals (three per game) in the NHL.
- The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +14.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Detroit
|20
|Games
|4
|17
|Points
|3
|5
|Goals
|3
|12
|Assists
|0
