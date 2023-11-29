Vincent Trocheck and the New York Rangers will meet the Detroit Red Wings at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. If you're considering a bet on Trocheck against the Red Wings, we have plenty of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Vincent Trocheck vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rangers vs Red Wings Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Trocheck Season Stats Insights

Trocheck's plus-minus rating this season, in 20:02 per game on the ice, is -2.

In four of 20 games this year, Trocheck has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 11 of 20 games this season, Trocheck has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Trocheck has an assist in eight of 20 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

The implied probability is 61.7% that Trocheck hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Trocheck has an implied probability of 44.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Trocheck Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 60 total goals (three per game) in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +14.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 20 Games 4 17 Points 3 5 Goals 3 12 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.