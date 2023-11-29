New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Washington County, New York today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Washington County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cambridge Senior High School at Fort Edward JR-SR High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Fort Edward, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.