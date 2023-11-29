For those wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the New York Rangers and the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, is Will Cuylle a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Will Cuylle score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Cuylle stats and insights

  • In three of 20 games this season, Cuylle has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has attempted one shot in one game versus the Red Wings this season, and has scored one goal.
  • Cuylle has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 10.7% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Red Wings are giving up 60 total goals (three per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 14.8 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Cuylle recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/27/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 11:47 Home L 5-1
11/25/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:33 Home W 7-4
11/24/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 6:01 Away W 3-1
11/22/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 8:45 Away W 1-0
11/20/2023 Stars 0 0 0 10:04 Away L 6-3
11/18/2023 Devils 0 0 0 12:11 Away W 5-3
11/12/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:01 Home W 4-3 SO
11/9/2023 Wild 1 0 1 14:21 Home W 4-1
11/7/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 12:13 Home W 5-3
11/4/2023 Wild 1 0 1 9:59 Away L 5-4 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rangers vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.