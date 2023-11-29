Will Will Cuylle Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on November 29?
For those wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the New York Rangers and the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, is Will Cuylle a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Will Will Cuylle score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)
Cuylle stats and insights
- In three of 20 games this season, Cuylle has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has attempted one shot in one game versus the Red Wings this season, and has scored one goal.
- Cuylle has picked up one assist on the power play.
- He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 10.7% of them.
Red Wings defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Red Wings are giving up 60 total goals (three per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 14.8 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Cuylle recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/27/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|11:47
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/25/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|11:33
|Home
|W 7-4
|11/24/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|6:01
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/22/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|8:45
|Away
|W 1-0
|11/20/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|10:04
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|12:11
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|13:01
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/9/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|14:21
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/7/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|12:13
|Home
|W 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|9:59
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
Rangers vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
