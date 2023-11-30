Big East squads will be on Thursday's college basketball schedule for four games, including the Michigan State Spartans playing the DePaul Blue Demons.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Big East Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Richmond Spiders at Villanova Wildcats 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 30 - Michigan State Spartans at DePaul Blue Demons 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 30 CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo) Michigan State Spartans at DePaul Blue Demons 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 30 CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo) Howard Bison at Georgetown Hoyas 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 30 -

Follow Big East games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!