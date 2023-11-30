New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bronx County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Bronx County, New York, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bronx County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
South Bronx Campus at Bronx Academy of Letters
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Bronx, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
