The Brooklyn Nets, Cameron Johnson included, hit the court versus the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.

Johnson had 18 points and nine rebounds in his previous game, which ended in a 115-103 win versus the Raptors.

With prop bets available for Johnson, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Cameron Johnson Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 15.5 15.2 Rebounds 5.5 5.8 Assists 2.5 3.0 PRA -- 24 PR -- 21 3PM 2.5 2.3



Cameron Johnson Insights vs. the Hornets

Johnson is responsible for attempting 7.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 11.7 per game.

Johnson is averaging 6.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

The Nets rank 27th in possessions per game with 101.1. His opponents, the Hornets, have one of the slowest tempos with 102.8 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Hornets are ranked 27th in the league, allowing 121.8 points per game.

Allowing 44.3 rebounds per game, the Hornets are the 17th-ranked squad in the league.

Allowing 27.3 assists per game, the Hornets are the 24th-ranked squad in the league.

The Hornets are the 27th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 14.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Cameron Johnson vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/5/2023 35 11 10 2 1 0 0 1/24/2023 18 24 3 3 6 0 0

