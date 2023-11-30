Thursday's contest between the Canisius Golden Griffins (2-3) and Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (2-4) matching up at Reilly Center has a projected final score of 66-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Canisius, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on November 30.

The Golden Griffins dropped their last game 90-58 against Illinois on Sunday.

Canisius vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Reilly Center in Olean, New York

Canisius vs. Saint Bonaventure Score Prediction

Prediction: Canisius 66, Saint Bonaventure 65

Other MAAC Predictions

Canisius Schedule Analysis

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Bonnies are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the fourth-most losses.

Canisius Leaders

Sisi Eleko: 17.8 PTS, 11.2 REB, 53.1 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (4-for-8)

17.8 PTS, 11.2 REB, 53.1 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (4-for-8) Mackenzie Amalia: 7.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 32.6 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (9-for-25)

7.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 32.6 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (9-for-25) Grace Heeps: 7.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 34.2 FG%, 28.0 3PT% (7-for-25)

7.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 34.2 FG%, 28.0 3PT% (7-for-25) Adrien LaMora: 5.4 PTS, 47.6 FG%

5.4 PTS, 47.6 FG% Athina Lexa: 8.0 PTS, 35.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

Canisius Performance Insights

The Golden Griffins put up 63.6 points per game (223rd in college basketball) while giving up 68.2 per contest (255th in college basketball). They have a -23 scoring differential and have been outscored by 4.6 points per game.

