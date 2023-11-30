How to Watch the Canisius vs. Saint Bonaventure Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Canisius Golden Griffins (2-3) will attempt to end a three-game road losing streak when visiting the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (2-4) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Reilly Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Canisius Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Reilly Center in Olean, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other MAAC Games
Canisius vs. Saint Bonaventure Scoring Comparison
- The Golden Griffins put up an average of 63.6 points per game, only 2.2 fewer points than the 65.8 the Bonnies allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 65.8 points, Canisius is 2-0.
- Saint Bonaventure's record is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 63.6 points.
- The 61.0 points per game the Bonnies average are 7.2 fewer points than the Golden Griffins allow (68.2).
- Saint Bonaventure has a 1-1 record when putting up more than 68.2 points.
- This season the Bonnies are shooting 38.3% from the field, 5.6% lower than the Golden Griffins concede.
Canisius Leaders
- Sisi Eleko: 17.8 PTS, 11.2 REB, 53.1 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (4-for-8)
- Mackenzie Amalia: 7.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 32.6 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (9-for-25)
- Grace Heeps: 7.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 34.2 FG%, 28.0 3PT% (7-for-25)
- Adrien LaMora: 5.4 PTS, 47.6 FG%
- Athina Lexa: 8.0 PTS, 35.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Canisius Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2023
|@ Colgate
|L 61-55
|Cotterell Court
|11/20/2023
|D'Youville
|W 67-59
|Koessler Athletic Center
|11/26/2023
|@ Illinois
|L 90-58
|State Farm Center
|11/30/2023
|@ Saint Bonaventure
|-
|Reilly Center
|12/8/2023
|@ Binghamton
|-
|Binghamton University Events Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Siena
|-
|MVP Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.