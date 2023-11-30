The Canisius Golden Griffins (2-3) will attempt to end a three-game road losing streak when visiting the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (2-4) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Reilly Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup

Canisius Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Reilly Center in Olean, New York

Reilly Center in Olean, New York TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MAAC Games

Canisius vs. Saint Bonaventure Scoring Comparison

The Golden Griffins put up an average of 63.6 points per game, only 2.2 fewer points than the 65.8 the Bonnies allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 65.8 points, Canisius is 2-0.

Saint Bonaventure's record is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 63.6 points.

The 61.0 points per game the Bonnies average are 7.2 fewer points than the Golden Griffins allow (68.2).

Saint Bonaventure has a 1-1 record when putting up more than 68.2 points.

This season the Bonnies are shooting 38.3% from the field, 5.6% lower than the Golden Griffins concede.

Canisius Leaders

Sisi Eleko: 17.8 PTS, 11.2 REB, 53.1 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (4-for-8)

17.8 PTS, 11.2 REB, 53.1 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (4-for-8) Mackenzie Amalia: 7.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 32.6 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (9-for-25)

7.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 32.6 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (9-for-25) Grace Heeps: 7.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 34.2 FG%, 28.0 3PT% (7-for-25)

7.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 34.2 FG%, 28.0 3PT% (7-for-25) Adrien LaMora: 5.4 PTS, 47.6 FG%

5.4 PTS, 47.6 FG% Athina Lexa: 8.0 PTS, 35.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

Canisius Schedule