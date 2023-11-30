The Canisius Golden Griffins (2-3) will attempt to end a three-game road losing streak when visiting the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (2-4) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Reilly Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Canisius Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Reilly Center in Olean, New York
  • TV: ESPN+
How to Watch Other MAAC Games

Canisius vs. Saint Bonaventure Scoring Comparison

  • The Golden Griffins put up an average of 63.6 points per game, only 2.2 fewer points than the 65.8 the Bonnies allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 65.8 points, Canisius is 2-0.
  • Saint Bonaventure's record is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 63.6 points.
  • The 61.0 points per game the Bonnies average are 7.2 fewer points than the Golden Griffins allow (68.2).
  • Saint Bonaventure has a 1-1 record when putting up more than 68.2 points.
  • This season the Bonnies are shooting 38.3% from the field, 5.6% lower than the Golden Griffins concede.

Canisius Leaders

  • Sisi Eleko: 17.8 PTS, 11.2 REB, 53.1 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (4-for-8)
  • Mackenzie Amalia: 7.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 32.6 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (9-for-25)
  • Grace Heeps: 7.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 34.2 FG%, 28.0 3PT% (7-for-25)
  • Adrien LaMora: 5.4 PTS, 47.6 FG%
  • Athina Lexa: 8.0 PTS, 35.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

Canisius Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/16/2023 @ Colgate L 61-55 Cotterell Court
11/20/2023 D'Youville W 67-59 Koessler Athletic Center
11/26/2023 @ Illinois L 90-58 State Farm Center
11/30/2023 @ Saint Bonaventure - Reilly Center
12/8/2023 @ Binghamton - Binghamton University Events Center
12/16/2023 @ Siena - MVP Arena

