Dorian Finney-Smith and his Brooklyn Nets teammates face off versus the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.

Finney-Smith, in his last game (November 28 win against the Raptors), put up five points and nine rebounds.

In this piece we'll break down Finney-Smith's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Dorian Finney-Smith Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 10.8 8.6 Rebounds 4.5 5.5 5.4 Assists -- 1.5 1.4 PRA -- 17.8 15.4 PR -- 16.3 14 3PM 1.5 2.6 2.2



Dorian Finney-Smith Insights vs. the Hornets

Finney-Smith is responsible for taking 9.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.9 per game.

He's knocked down 2.6 threes per game, or 17.2% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Finney-Smith's opponents, the Hornets, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 102.8 possessions per game, while his Nets average 101.1 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.

The Hornets are the 27th-best defensive team in the league, conceding 121.8 points per game.

On the glass, the Hornets are ranked 17th in the league, conceding 44.3 rebounds per game.

The Hornets are the 24th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 27.3 assists per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Hornets are 27th in the NBA, giving up 14.3 makes per game.

Dorian Finney-Smith vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/30/2023 31 19 7 1 4 2 1

