New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dutchess County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Dutchess County, New York today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Dutchess County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Highland Senior High School at FD Roosevelt Senior High School - Hyde Park
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Staatsburg, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.