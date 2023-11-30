How to Watch Hofstra vs. South Florida on TV or Live Stream - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Hofstra Pride (4-2) will try to build on a three-game winning run when they host the South Florida Bulls (2-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena. The game airs on FloHoops.
Hofstra vs. South Florida Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena in Hempstead, New York
- TV: MSG
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Hofstra Stats Insights
- The Pride make 49.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.5 percentage points higher than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (42%).
- In games Hofstra shoots better than 42% from the field, it is 4-1 overall.
- The Pride are the 222nd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulls rank 258th.
- The Pride put up 85.3 points per game, 21.5 more points than the 63.8 the Bulls allow.
- Hofstra has a 4-1 record when scoring more than 63.8 points.
Hofstra Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last season, Hofstra averaged 4.3 more points per game (78.4) than it did in road games (74.1).
- The Pride allowed 62.2 points per game last year at home, which was 8.6 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (70.8).
- In home games, Hofstra made 0.4 more three-pointers per game (8.8) than when playing on the road (8.4). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (38%) compared to when playing on the road (35.5%).
Hofstra Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|Buffalo
|W 102-68
|Hertz Arena
|11/21/2023
|Wright State
|W 85-76
|Hertz Arena
|11/22/2023
|High Point
|W 97-92
|Hertz Arena
|11/30/2023
|South Florida
|-
|David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Iona
|-
|Hynes Athletic Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Saint Louis
|-
|Chaifetz Arena
