The Hofstra Pride (4-2) will try to build on a three-game winning run when they host the South Florida Bulls (2-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena. The game airs on FloHoops.

Hofstra vs. South Florida Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena in Hempstead, New York

TV: MSG

Hofstra Stats Insights

The Pride make 49.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.5 percentage points higher than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (42%).

In games Hofstra shoots better than 42% from the field, it is 4-1 overall.

The Pride are the 222nd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulls rank 258th.

The Pride put up 85.3 points per game, 21.5 more points than the 63.8 the Bulls allow.

Hofstra has a 4-1 record when scoring more than 63.8 points.

Hofstra Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last season, Hofstra averaged 4.3 more points per game (78.4) than it did in road games (74.1).

The Pride allowed 62.2 points per game last year at home, which was 8.6 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (70.8).

In home games, Hofstra made 0.4 more three-pointers per game (8.8) than when playing on the road (8.4). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (38%) compared to when playing on the road (35.5%).

Hofstra Upcoming Schedule