The Hofstra Pride (4-2) will try to build on a three-game winning run when they host the South Florida Bulls (2-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena. The game airs on FloHoops.

Hofstra vs. South Florida Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena in Hempstead, New York
  • TV: MSG
Hofstra Stats Insights

  • The Pride make 49.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.5 percentage points higher than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (42%).
  • In games Hofstra shoots better than 42% from the field, it is 4-1 overall.
  • The Pride are the 222nd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulls rank 258th.
  • The Pride put up 85.3 points per game, 21.5 more points than the 63.8 the Bulls allow.
  • Hofstra has a 4-1 record when scoring more than 63.8 points.

Hofstra Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • When playing at home last season, Hofstra averaged 4.3 more points per game (78.4) than it did in road games (74.1).
  • The Pride allowed 62.2 points per game last year at home, which was 8.6 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (70.8).
  • In home games, Hofstra made 0.4 more three-pointers per game (8.8) than when playing on the road (8.4). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (38%) compared to when playing on the road (35.5%).

Hofstra Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 Buffalo W 102-68 Hertz Arena
11/21/2023 Wright State W 85-76 Hertz Arena
11/22/2023 High Point W 97-92 Hertz Arena
11/30/2023 South Florida - David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
12/6/2023 @ Iona - Hynes Athletic Center
12/9/2023 @ Saint Louis - Chaifetz Arena

