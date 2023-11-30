The Hofstra Pride (4-2) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when hosting the South Florida Bulls (2-2) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Hofstra vs. South Florida matchup.

Hofstra vs. South Florida Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena in Hempstead, New York

David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena in Hempstead, New York How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Hofstra vs. South Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Hofstra Moneyline South Florida Moneyline BetMGM Hofstra (-5.5) 145.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Hofstra (-5.5) 145.5 -235 +190 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Hofstra vs. South Florida Betting Trends (2022-23)

Hofstra won 17 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 10 times.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 13 times in Pride games.

South Florida won 15 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 14 times.

Last year, 19 of the Bulls' games hit the over.

