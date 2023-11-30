Thursday's game between the Hofstra Pride (4-2) and South Florida Bulls (2-2) going head-to-head at David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena has a projected final score of 77-71 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Hofstra, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on November 30.

The game has no set line.

Hofstra vs. South Florida Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Hempstead, New York

Hempstead, New York Venue: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena

Hofstra vs. South Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: Hofstra 77, South Florida 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Hofstra vs. South Florida

Computer Predicted Spread: Hofstra (-6.0)

Hofstra (-6.0) Computer Predicted Total: 147.6

Hofstra Performance Insights

The Pride's +83 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 85.3 points per game (28th in college basketball) while allowing 71.5 per contest (193rd in college basketball).

The 32.2 rebounds per game Hofstra averages rank 224th in the nation, and are 1.2 more than the 31 its opponents collect per contest.

Hofstra hits 11.3 three-pointers per game (fifth-most in college basketball) at a 38.4% rate (40th in college basketball), compared to the 7.8 per game its opponents make at a 32.6% rate.

The Pride average 104.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (30th in college basketball), and allow 87.9 points per 100 possessions (155th in college basketball).

Hofstra has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 1.5 turnovers per game, committing 11.3 (140th in college basketball action) while forcing 12.8 (148th in college basketball).

