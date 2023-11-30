The South Florida Bulls (1-1) play the Hofstra Pride (1-2) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET and be available via FloHoops.

Hofstra vs. South Florida Game Information

Hofstra Top Players (2022-23)

  • Aaron Estrada: 20.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Tyler Thomas: 16.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jaquan Carlos: 6.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Darlinstone Dubar: 10.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Warren Williams: 8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK

South Florida Top Players (2022-23)

  • Tyler Harris: 16.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Russel Tchewa: 11.1 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Selton Miguel: 10.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Sam Hines Jr.: 6.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Keyshawn Bryant: 9.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

Hofstra vs. South Florida Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Hofstra Rank Hofstra AVG South Florida AVG South Florida Rank
101st 74.8 Points Scored 72 169th
69th 66.4 Points Allowed 72 237th
229th 31.1 Rebounds 33.5 74th
317th 6.7 Off. Rebounds 10 54th
49th 8.7 3pt Made 7.4 182nd
81st 14.4 Assists 13.4 150th
36th 10.3 Turnovers 13.1 294th

