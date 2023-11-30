Hofstra vs. South Florida: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 30
The Hofstra Pride (4-2) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the South Florida Bulls (2-2) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena as 4.5-point favorites. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops. The matchup has an over/under of 145.5 points.
Hofstra vs. South Florida Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
- Where: Hempstead, New York
- Venue: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Hofstra
|-4.5
|145.5
Hofstra Betting Records & Stats
- Hofstra and its opponents have gone over 145.5 combined points in three of four games this season.
- Hofstra has an average point total of 156.8 in its outings this year, 11.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Pride are 2-2-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, Hofstra has been listed as the favorite in three games and won them all.
- The Pride have played as a favorite of -185 or more twice this season and won both games.
- Hofstra has a 64.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Hofstra vs. South Florida Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 145.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 145.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Hofstra
|12
|44.4%
|74.8
|146.8
|66.4
|138.4
|142.6
|South Florida
|12
|41.4%
|72
|146.8
|72
|138.4
|139.3
Additional Hofstra Insights & Trends
- The Pride put up 85.3 points per game, 21.5 more points than the 63.8 the Bulls give up.
- Hofstra is 2-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when scoring more than 63.8 points.
Hofstra vs. South Florida Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Hofstra
|17-10-0
|10-4
|13-14-0
|South Florida
|15-14-0
|8-4
|19-10-0
Hofstra vs. South Florida Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Hofstra
|South Florida
|11-2
|Home Record
|9-9
|11-5
|Away Record
|4-7
|8-2-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-11-0
|8-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|9-2-0
|78.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|71.2
|74.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|74.8
|5-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-7-0
|6-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-2-0
