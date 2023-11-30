The Hofstra Pride (4-2) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the South Florida Bulls (2-2) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena as 4.5-point favorites. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops. The matchup has an over/under of 145.5 points.

Hofstra vs. South Florida Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Hempstead, New York

Hempstead, New York Venue: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Hofstra -4.5 145.5

Hofstra Betting Records & Stats

Hofstra and its opponents have gone over 145.5 combined points in three of four games this season.

Hofstra has an average point total of 156.8 in its outings this year, 11.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Pride are 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Hofstra has been listed as the favorite in three games and won them all.

The Pride have played as a favorite of -185 or more twice this season and won both games.

Hofstra has a 64.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Hofstra vs. South Florida Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 145.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 145.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Hofstra 12 44.4% 74.8 146.8 66.4 138.4 142.6 South Florida 12 41.4% 72 146.8 72 138.4 139.3

Additional Hofstra Insights & Trends

The Pride put up 85.3 points per game, 21.5 more points than the 63.8 the Bulls give up.

Hofstra is 2-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when scoring more than 63.8 points.

Hofstra vs. South Florida Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hofstra 17-10-0 10-4 13-14-0 South Florida 15-14-0 8-4 19-10-0

Hofstra vs. South Florida Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Hofstra South Florida 11-2 Home Record 9-9 11-5 Away Record 4-7 8-2-0 Home ATS Record 4-11-0 8-4-0 Away ATS Record 9-2-0 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.2 74.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 74.8 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-7-0 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-2-0

