Immanuel Quickley and his New York Knicks teammates will take on the Detroit Pistons on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent game, a 115-91 win versus the Hornets, Quickley totaled 23 points.

With prop bets available for Quickley, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Immanuel Quickley Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 16.3 17.5 Rebounds -- 3.4 3.1 Assists -- 3.0 2.8 PRA -- 22.7 23.4 PR -- 19.7 20.6 3PM 1.5 2.2 2.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Quickley's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Immanuel Quickley Insights vs. the Pistons

This season, Quickley has made 5.6 field goals per game, which accounts for 14.1% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 16.2% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.2 per game.

The Knicks rank 28th in possessions per game with 99.5. His opponents, the Pistons, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking ninth with 103.2 possessions per contest.

Conceding 118.6 points per game, the Pistons are the 24th-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

On the boards, the Pistons have allowed 42.2 rebounds per game, which puts them sixth in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Pistons are 13th in the NBA, giving up 25.1 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Pistons are ranked third in the league, giving up 10.8 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Immanuel Quickley vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/15/2023 34 17 3 3 3 0 0 11/29/2022 22 15 1 4 0 0 0 11/11/2022 21 8 5 1 2 0 2 10/21/2022 27 20 7 7 3 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.