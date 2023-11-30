Jalen Brunson plus his New York Knicks teammates match up versus the Detroit Pistons at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday.

Last time out, which was on November 28, Brunson put up 12 points, seven assists and three steals in a 115-91 win against the Hornets.

With prop bets in place for Brunson, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Jalen Brunson Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 24.1 25.5 Rebounds 3.5 3.5 3.3 Assists 6.5 5.2 5.7 PRA -- 32.8 34.5 PR -- 27.6 28.8 3PM 2.5 3.1 3.7



Jalen Brunson Insights vs. the Pistons

This season, he's put up 20.7% of the Knicks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 18.6 per contest.

Brunson is averaging 6.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 18.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Brunson's opponents, the Pistons, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking ninth with 103.2 possessions per game, while his Knicks rank 28th in possessions per game with 99.5.

On defense, the Pistons have conceded 118.6 points per contest, which is 24th-best in the NBA.

The Pistons are the sixth-ranked squad in the league, conceding 42.2 rebounds per game.

Giving up 25.1 assists per game, the Pistons are the 13th-ranked team in the league.

The Pistons are the third-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 10.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Jalen Brunson vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/15/2023 42 27 5 4 2 1 1 11/29/2022 18 16 1 5 2 0 1 11/11/2022 32 26 1 7 2 0 4 10/21/2022 28 17 2 6 2 0 1

