New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Jefferson County, New York, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jefferson County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
La Fargeville Central School at Copenhagen Central School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Copenhagen, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sackets Harbor Senior High School at Belleville Henderson CSD
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Adams, NY
- Conference: Frontier D
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sandy Creek Senior High School at Thousand Islands High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Clayton, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.