Josh Hart's New York Knicks face the Detroit Pistons at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday.

Hart, in his most recent showing, had 17 points and six rebounds in a 115-91 win over the Hornets.

In this piece we'll break down Hart's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Josh Hart Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 7.7 8.5 Rebounds 5.5 6.1 5.6 Assists -- 2.6 2.5 PRA -- 16.4 16.6 PR -- 13.8 14.1



Josh Hart Insights vs. the Pistons

This season, he's put up 7.8% of the Knicks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.0 per contest.

Hart's Knicks average 99.5 possessions per game, which ranks 28th among NBA teams, while the Pistons are one of the league's fastest, ranking ninth with 103.2 possessions per contest.

The Pistons are the 24th-best defensive team in the league, conceding 118.6 points per game.

The Pistons allow 42.2 rebounds per game, ranking sixth in the league.

Allowing 25.1 assists per game, the Pistons are the 13th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Josh Hart vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/2/2023 28 6 6 7 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.