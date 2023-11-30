The New York Knicks, Julius Randle included, hit the court versus the Detroit Pistons on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent time out, a 115-91 win over the Hornets, Randle totaled 25 points, 20 rebounds, five assists and two steals.

In this piece we'll dive into Randle's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Julius Randle Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 19.9 23.0 Rebounds 8.5 10.2 10.0 Assists 4.5 5.2 5.4 PRA -- 35.3 38.4 PR -- 30.1 33 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Randle's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Julius Randle Insights vs. the Pistons

Randle has taken 17.3 shots per game this season and made 6.8 per game, which account for 19.2% and 17.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 12.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.6 per game.

The Knicks rank 28th in possessions per game with 99.5. His opponents, the Pistons, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking ninth with 103.2 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Pistons have conceded 118.6 points per game, which is 24th-best in the league.

On the glass, the Pistons are sixth in the NBA, giving up 42.2 rebounds per contest.

The Pistons are the 13th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 25.1 assists per contest.

The Pistons are the third-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 10.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Julius Randle vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/15/2023 40 42 15 4 4 1 0 11/29/2022 31 36 7 5 6 0 1 11/11/2022 33 21 8 5 0 0 0 10/21/2022 25 15 6 0 2 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.