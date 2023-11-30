New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kings County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Kings County, New York today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Kings County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Susan E. Wagner High School at South Shore High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Brooklyn, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
