The Detroit Pistons (2-16), on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET, will try to stop a seven-game road losing streak at the New York Knicks (10-7).

Knicks vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MSG and BSDET

MSG and BSDET Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Knicks vs. Pistons Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Knicks vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Knicks have a +84 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.9 points per game. They're putting up 110 points per game to rank 26th in the league and are allowing 105.1 per outing to rank first in the NBA.

The Pistons are being outscored by 9.2 points per game, with a -164 scoring differential overall. They put up 109.4 points per game (27th in NBA), and give up 118.6 per outing (24th in league).

The two teams combine to score 219.4 points per game, 0.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Combined, these teams give up 223.7 points per game, 5.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

New York has put together a 10-7-0 ATS record so far this year.

Detroit has put together a 7-11-0 record against the spread this year.

Knicks Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Jalen Brunson 23.5 -115 24.1 Julius Randle 21.5 -115 19.9 RJ Barrett 18.5 -110 19.2 Mitchell Robinson 6.5 -128 6.2

Knicks and Pistons NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Knicks +5000 +2200 - Pistons +100000 +50000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.