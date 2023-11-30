The Detroit Pistons (2-16) are heavy, 13.5-point underdogs as they try to break a 15-game losing streak when they visit the New York Knicks (10-7) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Madison Square Garden. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on MSG and BSDET.

Knicks vs. Pistons Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MSG and BSDET

MSG and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Knicks vs. Pistons Score Prediction

Prediction: Knicks 119 - Pistons 102

Knicks vs Pistons Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Pistons

Pick ATS: Knicks (- 13.5)

Knicks (- 13.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Knicks (-16.3)

Knicks (-16.3) Pick OU: Over (218.5)



Over (218.5) Computer Predicted Total: 221.2

The Knicks' .588 ATS win percentage (10-7-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Pistons' .389 mark (7-11-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

When it comes to going over the total in 2023-24, New York does it in fewer games (41.2% of the time) than Detroit (61.1%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Knicks are 8-2, while the Pistons are 2-14 as moneyline underdogs.

Knicks Performance Insights

The Knicks have been forced to lean on their defense, which ranks best in the NBA (105.1 points allowed per game), as they rank fifth-worst in the league offensively with just 110 points per contest.

New York is thriving in terms of rebounding, as it ranks second-best in the league in boards (47.2 per game) and second-best in boards allowed (40.4 per contest).

In terms of assists, the Knicks are putting up only 22.5 dimes per game (third-worst in league).

New York ranks top-five this year in turnovers, ranking fourth-best in the league with 12.2 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 10th with 14.1 forced turnovers per contest.

So far this season, the Knicks are draining 13.4 threes per game (10th-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 37.3% (eighth-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.