The New York Knicks (6-5) match up with the Detroit Pistons (2-10) at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. The matchup airs on MSG and BSDET.

Knicks vs. Pistons Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, November 30

Thursday, November 30 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: MSG, BSDET

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle averages 13.7 points, 11.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game, shooting 27.7% from the field and 30.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jalen Brunson puts up 20.0 points, 5.3 assists and 3.3 rebounds per contest.

RJ Barrett averages 22.7 points, 3.3 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game.

Mitchell Robinson averages 5.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 2.3 steals (fifth in NBA) and 2.0 blocks.

Immanuel Quickley averages 15.0 points, 3.7 assists and 4.3 rebounds.

Pistons Players to Watch

Jalen Duren is averaging 18.0 points, 15.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists per contest. He's also draining 80.0% of his shots from the field (fourth in NBA).

Cade Cunningham is averaging 22.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 8.3 assists per contest. He's sinking 44.1% of his shots from the floor and 38.9% from 3-point range, with 2.3 treys per game.

Ausar Thompson is putting up 6.3 points, 10.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. He is making 26.1% of his shots from the floor.

Isaiah Stewart gets the Pistons 14.3 points, 10.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game while delivering 0.0 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Alec Burks gets the Pistons 16.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest while posting 0.3 steals and 1.0 block.

Knicks vs. Pistons Stat Comparison

Knicks Pistons 109.1 Points Avg. 110.6 105.2 Points Allowed Avg. 115.2 43.2% Field Goal % 46.7% 37.2% Three Point % 36.2%

