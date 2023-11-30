Knicks vs. Pistons: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Detroit Pistons (2-16) are big, 13.5-point underdogs as they try to turn around a 15-game losing streak when they visit the New York Knicks (10-7) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Madison Square Garden. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on MSG and BSDET. The matchup has an over/under set at 218.5 points.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Knicks vs. Pistons Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: MSG and BSDET
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Knicks
|-13.5
|218.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Knicks Betting Records & Stats
- New York and its opponents have gone over 218.5 combined points in seven of 17 games this season.
- New York has had an average of 215.1 points in its games this season, 3.4 fewer than this matchup's total.
- The Knicks' ATS record is 10-7-0 this season.
- This season, New York has won eight out of the 10 games in which it has been favored.
- New York has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -1000.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 90.9% chance of a victory for the Knicks.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Knicks vs Pistons Additional Info
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Knicks vs. Pistons Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 218.5
|% of Games Over 218.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Knicks
|7
|41.2%
|110
|219.4
|105.1
|223.7
|221.2
|Pistons
|13
|72.2%
|109.4
|219.4
|118.6
|223.7
|223.7
Additional Knicks Insights & Trends
- The Knicks have a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall in their last 10 games.
- The Knicks have gone over the total in six of their past 10 contests.
- New York sports a worse record against the spread when playing at home (4-4-0) than it does on the road (6-3-0).
- The Knicks score 110 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than the 118.6 the Pistons give up.
- New York is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall when scoring more than 118.6 points.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Knicks vs. Pistons Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Knicks
|10-7
|0-0
|7-10
|Pistons
|7-11
|0-0
|11-7
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Knicks vs. Pistons Point Insights
|Knicks
|Pistons
|110
|109.4
|26
|27
|5-0
|4-10
|5-0
|2-12
|105.1
|118.6
|1
|24
|7-4
|5-0
|8-3
|2-3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.