The Detroit Pistons (2-16) are big, 13.5-point underdogs as they try to turn around a 15-game losing streak when they visit the New York Knicks (10-7) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Madison Square Garden. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on MSG and BSDET. The matchup has an over/under set at 218.5 points.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Knicks vs. Pistons Odds & Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: MSG and BSDET

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Knicks -13.5 218.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

New York and its opponents have gone over 218.5 combined points in seven of 17 games this season.

New York has had an average of 215.1 points in its games this season, 3.4 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Knicks' ATS record is 10-7-0 this season.

This season, New York has won eight out of the 10 games in which it has been favored.

New York has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -1000.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 90.9% chance of a victory for the Knicks.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Knicks vs Pistons Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Knicks vs. Pistons Over/Under Stats

Games Over 218.5 % of Games Over 218.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Knicks 7 41.2% 110 219.4 105.1 223.7 221.2 Pistons 13 72.2% 109.4 219.4 118.6 223.7 223.7

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

The Knicks have a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall in their last 10 games.

The Knicks have gone over the total in six of their past 10 contests.

New York sports a worse record against the spread when playing at home (4-4-0) than it does on the road (6-3-0).

The Knicks score 110 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than the 118.6 the Pistons give up.

New York is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall when scoring more than 118.6 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Knicks vs. Pistons Betting Splits

Knicks and Pistons Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Knicks 10-7 0-0 7-10 Pistons 7-11 0-0 11-7

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Knicks vs. Pistons Point Insights

Knicks Pistons 110 Points Scored (PG) 109.4 26 NBA Rank (PPG) 27 5-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 4-10 5-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 2-12 105.1 Points Allowed (PG) 118.6 1 NBA Rank (PAPG) 24 7-4 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 5-0 8-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 2-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.