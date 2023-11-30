See the injury report for the New York Knicks (10-7), which currently has just one player listed, as the Knicks prepare for their matchup with the Detroit Pistons (2-16) at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, November 30 at 7:30 PM ET.

The Knicks took care of business in their most recent matchup 115-91 against the Hornets on Tuesday. Julius Randle's team-leading 25 points led the Knicks in the win.

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Ryan Arcidiacono PG Questionable Ankle 0.0 0.4 0.0

Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today

Pistons Injuries: Joe Harris: Out (Shoulder), Bojan Bogdanovic: Out (Calf), Monte Morris: Out (Quadricep)

Knicks vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: MSG and BSDET

Knicks vs. Pistons Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Knicks -13.5 218.5

