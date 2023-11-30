The Detroit Pistons (2-16) will visit the New York Knicks (10-7) after losing seven road games in a row.

Knicks vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Knicks vs Pistons Additional Info

Knicks Stats Insights

This season, the Knicks have a 44.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.4% lower than the 47.5% of shots the Pistons' opponents have knocked down.

New York is 6-0 when it shoots better than 47.5% from the field.

The Knicks are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank seventh.

The Knicks record 110 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than the 118.6 the Pistons give up.

New York is 5-0 when scoring more than 118.6 points.

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

The Knicks average 110.9 points per game in home games, compared to 109.2 points per game on the road, a difference of 1.7 points per contest.

Defensively New York has played better in home games this year, ceding 102.1 points per game, compared to 107.7 in away games.

In terms of total three-pointers made, the Knicks have played worse in home games this season, draining 13.3 three-pointers per game, compared to 13.6 in away games. Meanwhile, they've produced a 38.4% three-point percentage at home and a 36.3% clip away from home.

Knicks Injuries