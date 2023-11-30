How to Watch the Knicks vs. Pistons Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Detroit Pistons (2-16) will visit the New York Knicks (10-7) after losing seven road games in a row.
Knicks vs. Pistons Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
Knicks vs Pistons Additional Info
Knicks Stats Insights
- This season, the Knicks have a 44.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.4% lower than the 47.5% of shots the Pistons' opponents have knocked down.
- New York is 6-0 when it shoots better than 47.5% from the field.
- The Knicks are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank seventh.
- The Knicks record 110 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than the 118.6 the Pistons give up.
- New York is 5-0 when scoring more than 118.6 points.
Knicks Home & Away Comparison
- The Knicks average 110.9 points per game in home games, compared to 109.2 points per game on the road, a difference of 1.7 points per contest.
- Defensively New York has played better in home games this year, ceding 102.1 points per game, compared to 107.7 in away games.
- In terms of total three-pointers made, the Knicks have played worse in home games this season, draining 13.3 three-pointers per game, compared to 13.6 in away games. Meanwhile, they've produced a 38.4% three-point percentage at home and a 36.3% clip away from home.
Knicks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Ryan Arcidiacono
|Questionable
|Ankle
