The New York Knicks host the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden on Thursday (tip at 7:30 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Julius Randle and others in this contest.

Knicks vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MSG and BSDET

MSG and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -115) 9.5 (Over: +106) 4.5 (Over: -143) 1.5 (Over: -147)

Randle has racked up 19.9 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 1.6 points less than Thursday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.7 more rebounds per game (10.2) than his prop bet total in Thursday's game (9.5).

Randle has averaged 5.2 assists per game this season, 0.7 more than his prop bet for Thursday (4.5).

Randle's 1.6 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (1.5).

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -102) 3.5 (Over: +112) 5.5 (Over: -141) 2.5 (Over: +100)

Jalen Brunson is scoring 24.1 points per game this season, 1.4 less than his over/under on Thursday.

He averages the same number of rebounds as his prop bet on Thursday (3.5).

Brunson has collected 5.2 assists per game, 0.3 lower than his prop bet on Thursday (5.5).

His 3.1 made three-pointers average is 0.6 higher than his over/under on Thursday.

Mitchell Robinson Props

PTS REB 6.5 (Over: -118) 10.5 (Over: +112)

Thursday's over/under for Mitchell Robinson is 6.5 points, 0.3 more than his season average.

He averages 0.7 more rebounds than his over/under on Thursday (which is 10.5).

