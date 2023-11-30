Julius Randle, Top Knicks Players to Watch vs. the Pistons - November 30
Julius Randle and Ausar Thompson are two players to watch when the New York Knicks (10-7) and the Detroit Pistons (2-16) face off at Madison Square Garden on Thursday. Gametime is set for 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Knicks vs. Pistons
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
- Location: New York City, New York
- How to Watch on TV: MSG, BSDET
Knicks' Last Game
In their previous game, the Knicks topped the Hornets on Tuesday, 115-91. Their high scorer was Randle with 25 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Julius Randle
|25
|20
|5
|2
|0
|2
|Immanuel Quickley
|23
|3
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Josh Hart
|17
|6
|2
|1
|1
|2
Knicks vs Pistons Additional Info
Knicks Players to Watch
- Randle's numbers on the season are 19.9 points, 5.2 assists and 10.2 boards per contest.
- Jalen Brunson puts up 24.1 points, 3.5 boards and 5.2 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.1 blocks.
- Mitchell Robinson is putting up 6.2 points, 0.5 assists and 11.2 boards per game.
- Immanuel Quickley's numbers on the season are 16.3 points, 3.4 boards and 3 assists per contest, shooting 44.6% from the field and 37.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.
- Josh Hart's numbers on the season are 7.7 points, 6.1 boards and 2.6 assists per contest, shooting 44.5% from the floor.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Julius Randle
|23.0
|10.0
|5.4
|0.8
|0.2
|1.6
|Jalen Brunson
|25.5
|3.3
|5.7
|0.8
|0.1
|3.7
|Immanuel Quickley
|17.5
|3.1
|2.8
|0.5
|0.2
|2.6
|Mitchell Robinson
|6.2
|10.3
|0.5
|1.2
|1.6
|0.0
|Josh Hart
|8.5
|5.6
|2.5
|0.9
|0.4
|1.0
