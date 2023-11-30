Julius Randle and Ausar Thompson are two players to watch when the New York Knicks (10-7) and the Detroit Pistons (2-16) face off at Madison Square Garden on Thursday. Gametime is set for 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Pistons

Game Day: Thursday, November 30

Thursday, November 30 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York How to Watch on TV: MSG, BSDET

Knicks' Last Game

In their previous game, the Knicks topped the Hornets on Tuesday, 115-91. Their high scorer was Randle with 25 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Julius Randle 25 20 5 2 0 2 Immanuel Quickley 23 3 1 0 0 4 Josh Hart 17 6 2 1 1 2

Knicks vs Pistons Additional Info

Knicks Players to Watch

Randle's numbers on the season are 19.9 points, 5.2 assists and 10.2 boards per contest.

Jalen Brunson puts up 24.1 points, 3.5 boards and 5.2 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.1 blocks.

Mitchell Robinson is putting up 6.2 points, 0.5 assists and 11.2 boards per game.

Immanuel Quickley's numbers on the season are 16.3 points, 3.4 boards and 3 assists per contest, shooting 44.6% from the field and 37.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Josh Hart's numbers on the season are 7.7 points, 6.1 boards and 2.6 assists per contest, shooting 44.5% from the floor.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Julius Randle 23.0 10.0 5.4 0.8 0.2 1.6 Jalen Brunson 25.5 3.3 5.7 0.8 0.1 3.7 Immanuel Quickley 17.5 3.1 2.8 0.5 0.2 2.6 Mitchell Robinson 6.2 10.3 0.5 1.2 1.6 0.0 Josh Hart 8.5 5.6 2.5 0.9 0.4 1.0

