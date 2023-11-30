New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lewis County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Lewis County, New York, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Lewis County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
La Fargeville Central School at Copenhagen Central School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Copenhagen, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Lewis High School at Beaver River Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Beaver Falls, NY
- Conference: Frontier C
- How to Stream: Watch Here
