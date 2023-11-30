If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Lewis County, New York, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lewis County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today

La Fargeville Central School at Copenhagen Central School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 30

7:00 PM ET on November 30 Location: Copenhagen, NY

Copenhagen, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

South Lewis High School at Beaver River Senior High School