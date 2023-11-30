Thursday's game between the Long Island Sharks (1-5) and Saint Peter's Peacocks (1-4) going head-to-head at Steinberg Wellness Center has a projected final score of 64-60 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of LIU, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on November 30.

Last time out, the Sharks won on Saturday 60-53 over Hampton.

LIU vs. Saint Peter's Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Steinberg Wellness Center in Brooklyn, New York

LIU vs. Saint Peter's Score Prediction

Prediction: LIU 64, Saint Peter's 60

Other NEC Predictions

LIU Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Sharks defeated the Hampton Pirates 60-53 on November 25.

LIU has tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (one).

LIU has three losses against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the eighth-most in the nation.

LIU Leaders

Ashley Austin: 13.2 PTS, 2.5 STL, 40.5 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29)

13.2 PTS, 2.5 STL, 40.5 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29) Nigeria Harkless: 8.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.8 FG%

8.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.8 FG% Emaia O'Brien: 4.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 25.0 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)

4.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 25.0 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21) Mariah Elohim: 10.0 PTS, 29.7 FG%, 21.3 3PT% (10-for-47)

10.0 PTS, 29.7 FG%, 21.3 3PT% (10-for-47) Amaya Dowdy: 7.5 PTS, 2.0 STL, 1.5 BLK, 59.1 FG%

LIU Performance Insights

The Sharks have been outscored by 15.6 points per game (scoring 54.7 points per game to rank 322nd in college basketball while allowing 70.3 per contest to rank 284th in college basketball) and have a -94 scoring differential overall.

