The Brooklyn Nets, Mikal Bridges included, match up versus the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his last appearance, a 115-103 win over the Raptors, Bridges totaled 22 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

In this piece we'll examine Bridges' stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Mikal Bridges Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 21.8 21.7 Rebounds 5.5 6.1 6.7 Assists 4.5 3.9 4.0 PRA -- 31.8 32.4 PR -- 27.9 28.4 3PM 2.5 2.1 2.1



Mikal Bridges Insights vs. the Hornets

This season, Bridges has made 8.0 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 18.9% of his team's total makes.

He's put up 5.9 threes per game, or 15.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Bridges' opponents, the Hornets, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 102.8 possessions per game, while his Nets rank 27th in possessions per game with 101.1.

On defense, the Hornets have allowed 121.8 points per contest, which is 27th-best in the NBA.

The Hornets concede 44.3 rebounds per game, ranking 17th in the NBA.

Giving up 27.3 assists per game, the Hornets are the 24th-ranked squad in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Hornets are 27th in the league, giving up 14.3 makes per game.

Mikal Bridges vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/30/2023 38 24 7 4 1 1 1

