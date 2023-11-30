Mitchell Robinson's New York Knicks match up versus the Detroit Pistons at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday.

In a 115-91 win over the Hornets (his most recent action) Robinson produced six points, 10 rebounds, two steals and six blocks.

In this article we will break down Robinson's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Mitchell Robinson Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 6.2 6.2 Rebounds 10.5 11.2 10.3 Assists -- 0.5 0.5 PRA -- 17.9 17 PR -- 17.4 16.5



Mitchell Robinson Insights vs. the Pistons

This season, Robinson has made 2.8 field goals per game, which accounts for 7.0% of his team's total makes.

Robinson's opponents, the Pistons, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking ninth, averaging 103.2 possessions per game, while his Knicks average 99.5 per game, which ranks 28th among NBA teams.

Conceding 118.6 points per game, the Pistons are the 24th-ranked team in the league on defense.

On the boards, the Pistons are ranked sixth in the league, allowing 42.2 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Pistons are 13th in the league, giving up 25.1 per game.

Mitchell Robinson vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/15/2023 34 4 12 0 0 3 2 11/29/2022 26 6 13 2 0 1 2 10/21/2022 23 8 5 1 0 2 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.