The Charlotte Hornets (5-11), on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET, aim to stop a three-game road losing streak at the Brooklyn Nets (9-8).

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Nets vs. Hornets matchup.

Nets vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and BSSE

YES and BSSE Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Nets vs. Hornets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Nets vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Nets outscore opponents by 1.4 points per game (scoring 115.3 points per game to rank 11th in the league while allowing 113.9 per contest to rank 19th in the NBA) and have a +24 scoring differential overall.

The Hornets' -145 scoring differential (being outscored by 9.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 112.7 points per game (20th in NBA) while allowing 121.8 per contest (27th in league).

The two teams combine to score 228 points per game, 1.5 more points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams average 235.7 points per game combined, 9.2 more points than this matchup's total.

Brooklyn has put together a 13-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Charlotte has won six games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 10 times.

Nets Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Mikal Bridges 23.5 -111 21.8 Spencer Dinwiddie 16.5 -105 14.6 Cameron Johnson 15.5 -120 15.2 Nicolas Claxton 12.5 -105 12.6 Dorian Finney-Smith 8.5 -118 10.8

Nets and Hornets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Nets +20000 +10000 - Hornets +100000 +50000 -

