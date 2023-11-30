Nets vs. Hornets: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 30
The Charlotte Hornets (5-11), on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET, aim to stop a three-game road losing streak at the Brooklyn Nets (9-8).
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Nets vs. Hornets matchup.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Nets vs. Hornets Game Info
- Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: YES and BSSE
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- Venue: Barclays Center
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Nets vs. Hornets Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nets Moneyline
|Hornets Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Nets (-7.5)
|226.5
|-350
|+275
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Nets (-8.5)
|226.5
|-360
|+290
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Nets vs Hornets Additional Info
|Nets vs Hornets Injury Report
|Nets vs Hornets Players to Watch
|Nets vs Hornets Betting Trends & Stats
|Nets vs Hornets Prediction
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Nets vs. Hornets Betting Trends
- The Nets outscore opponents by 1.4 points per game (scoring 115.3 points per game to rank 11th in the league while allowing 113.9 per contest to rank 19th in the NBA) and have a +24 scoring differential overall.
- The Hornets' -145 scoring differential (being outscored by 9.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 112.7 points per game (20th in NBA) while allowing 121.8 per contest (27th in league).
- The two teams combine to score 228 points per game, 1.5 more points than this matchup's total.
- Opponents of these two teams average 235.7 points per game combined, 9.2 more points than this matchup's total.
- Brooklyn has put together a 13-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- Charlotte has won six games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 10 times.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Nets Player Props
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Mikal Bridges
|23.5
|-111
|21.8
|Spencer Dinwiddie
|16.5
|-105
|14.6
|Cameron Johnson
|15.5
|-120
|15.2
|Nicolas Claxton
|12.5
|-105
|12.6
|Dorian Finney-Smith
|8.5
|-118
|10.8
Want to place a bet on a player prop for Dorian Finney-Smith or another Nets player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for BetMGM using our link today!
Nets and Hornets NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Nets
|+20000
|+10000
|-
|Hornets
|+100000
|+50000
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.