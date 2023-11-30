The Brooklyn Nets (9-8) are 7.5-point favorites as they attempt to continue a three-game win streak when they host the Charlotte Hornets (5-11) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Barclays Center. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on YES and BSSE.

Nets vs. Hornets Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and BSSE

YES and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Nets vs. Hornets Score Prediction

Prediction: Nets 122 - Hornets 109

Nets vs Hornets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nets vs. Hornets

Pick ATS: Nets (- 7.5)

Nets (- 7.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Nets (-13.2)

Nets (-13.2) Pick OU: Over (226.5)



Over (226.5) Computer Predicted Total: 231.8

The Hornets (6-10-0 ATS) have covered the spread 76.5% of the time, 39% less often than the Nets (13-4-0) this year.

Brooklyn covers the spread when it is a 7.5-point favorite or more 100% of the time. That's more often than Charlotte covers as an underdog of 7.5 or more (40%).

Charlotte and its opponents have eclipsed the point total 62.5% of the time this season (10 out of 16). That's more often than Brooklyn and its opponents have (nine out of 17).

The Nets have a 1.000 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (6-0) this season, better than the .308 winning percentage for the Hornets as a moneyline underdog (4-9).

Nets Performance Insights

On offense, the Nets are putting up 115.3 points per game (11th-ranked in league). They are ceding 113.9 points per contest on defense (19th-ranked).

Brooklyn is allowing 44.1 boards per game this year (13th-ranked in NBA), but it has thrived by pulling down 47.4 rebounds per game (best).

The Nets rank 14th in the NBA with 26.1 assists per contest.

Brooklyn, who ranks 11th in the league with 13 turnovers per game, is forcing 10.9 turnovers per contest, which is worst in the NBA.

The Nets are dominating when it comes to three-point shooting, as they rank third-best in the league in three-pointers (15.4 per game) and second-best in shooting percentage from three-point land (38.9%).

