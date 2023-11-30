Nets vs. Hornets November 30 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 2:19 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
On Thursday, November 30, 2023, the Brooklyn Nets (6-6) play the Charlotte Hornets (3-7) at 7:30 PM ET on YES and BSSE.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Nets vs. Hornets Game Information
- Buy Tickets for This Game
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: YES, BSSE
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Nets Games
- November 26 at home vs the Bulls
- November 28 at home vs the Raptors
- November 22 at the Hawks
- November 25 at home vs the Heat
- November 19 at home vs the 76ers
Nets Players to Watch
- Cameron Thomas posts 33.0 points, 2.0 assists and 4.0 boards per contest.
- Ben Simmons posts 8.3 points, 8.3 assists and 10.0 rebounds per contest.
- Mikal Bridges posts 20.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Dorian Finney-Smith averages 13.7 points, 2.0 assists and 6.3 rebounds.
- Royce O'Neale averages 8.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 39.1% from the field and 35.3% from downtown with 2.0 made treys per contest.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Hornets Players to Watch
- LaMelo Ball is averaging 14.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 9.0 assists per contest. He's also sinking 25.0% of his shots from the floor and 25.0% from 3-point range, with 2.0 triples per contest.
- Terry Rozier is putting up 22.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest. He's draining 45.5% of his shots from the floor and 20.0% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per contest.
- Gordon Hayward gets the Hornets 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game while putting up 2.0 steals (eighth in league) and 0.7 blocked shots.
- P.J. Washington is averaging 17.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. He is draining 55.6% of his shots from the field and 21.4% from 3-point range, with 1.0 triples per contest.
- The Hornets are receiving 17.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game from Brandon Miller this year.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Nets vs. Hornets Stat Comparison
|Nets
|Hornets
|114.3
|Points Avg.
|115.0
|113.3
|Points Allowed Avg.
|121.9
|46.6%
|Field Goal %
|47.7%
|38.1%
|Three Point %
|32.1%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.