On Thursday, November 30, 2023, the Brooklyn Nets (6-6) play the Charlotte Hornets (3-7) at 7:30 PM ET on YES and BSSE.

Nets vs. Hornets Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, November 30

Thursday, November 30 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: YES, BSSE

Nets Players to Watch

Cameron Thomas posts 33.0 points, 2.0 assists and 4.0 boards per contest.

Ben Simmons posts 8.3 points, 8.3 assists and 10.0 rebounds per contest.

Mikal Bridges posts 20.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Dorian Finney-Smith averages 13.7 points, 2.0 assists and 6.3 rebounds.

Royce O'Neale averages 8.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 39.1% from the field and 35.3% from downtown with 2.0 made treys per contest.

Hornets Players to Watch

LaMelo Ball is averaging 14.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 9.0 assists per contest. He's also sinking 25.0% of his shots from the floor and 25.0% from 3-point range, with 2.0 triples per contest.

Terry Rozier is putting up 22.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest. He's draining 45.5% of his shots from the floor and 20.0% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per contest.

Gordon Hayward gets the Hornets 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game while putting up 2.0 steals (eighth in league) and 0.7 blocked shots.

P.J. Washington is averaging 17.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. He is draining 55.6% of his shots from the field and 21.4% from 3-point range, with 1.0 triples per contest.

The Hornets are receiving 17.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game from Brandon Miller this year.

Nets vs. Hornets Stat Comparison

Nets Hornets 114.3 Points Avg. 115.0 113.3 Points Allowed Avg. 121.9 46.6% Field Goal % 47.7% 38.1% Three Point % 32.1%

