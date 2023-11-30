The Brooklyn Nets (9-8) are favored (-7.5) to continue a three-game win streak when they host the Charlotte Hornets (5-11) at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Barclays Center. The game airs on YES and BSSE. The over/under in the matchup is set at 226.5.

Nets vs. Hornets Odds & Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

TV: YES and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nets -7.5 226.5

Nets Betting Records & Stats

Brooklyn and its opponents have scored more than 226.5 points in 10 of 17 games this season.

Brooklyn has an average point total of 229.2 in its games this year, 2.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Nets have a 13-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Brooklyn has been listed as the favorite six times this season and has won all of those games.

Brooklyn has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -350.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 77.8% chance of a victory for the Nets.

Nets vs Hornets Additional Info

Nets vs. Hornets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nets 10 58.8% 115.3 228 113.9 235.7 225.3 Hornets 12 75% 112.7 228 121.8 235.7 231.4

Additional Nets Insights & Trends

The Nets have gone 6-4 in their past 10 games, with a 7-3 record against the spread during that span.

The Nets have gone over the total in four of their past 10 games.

Brooklyn has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (8-2-0) than it has in road affairs (5-2-0).

The 115.3 points per game the Nets put up are 6.5 fewer points than the Hornets allow (121.8).

Brooklyn has a 4-0 record against the spread and a 2-2 record overall when putting up more than 121.8 points.

Nets vs. Hornets Betting Splits

Nets and Hornets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nets 13-4 1-0 9-8 Hornets 6-10 2-3 10-6

Nets vs. Hornets Point Insights

Nets Hornets 115.3 Points Scored (PG) 112.7 11 NBA Rank (PPG) 19 4-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 5-5 2-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 5-5 113.9 Points Allowed (PG) 121.8 19 NBA Rank (PAPG) 27 8-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 2-3 8-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 2-3

