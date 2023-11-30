Nets vs. Hornets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Brooklyn Nets (9-8) are favored (-7.5) to continue a three-game win streak when they host the Charlotte Hornets (5-11) at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Barclays Center. The game airs on YES and BSSE. The over/under in the matchup is set at 226.5.
Nets vs. Hornets Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: YES and BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nets
|-7.5
|226.5
Nets Betting Records & Stats
- Brooklyn and its opponents have scored more than 226.5 points in 10 of 17 games this season.
- Brooklyn has an average point total of 229.2 in its games this year, 2.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Nets have a 13-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- Brooklyn has been listed as the favorite six times this season and has won all of those games.
- Brooklyn has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -350.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 77.8% chance of a victory for the Nets.
Nets vs Hornets Additional Info
Nets vs. Hornets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 226.5
|% of Games Over 226.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nets
|10
|58.8%
|115.3
|228
|113.9
|235.7
|225.3
|Hornets
|12
|75%
|112.7
|228
|121.8
|235.7
|231.4
Additional Nets Insights & Trends
- The Nets have gone 6-4 in their past 10 games, with a 7-3 record against the spread during that span.
- The Nets have gone over the total in four of their past 10 games.
- Brooklyn has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (8-2-0) than it has in road affairs (5-2-0).
- The 115.3 points per game the Nets put up are 6.5 fewer points than the Hornets allow (121.8).
- Brooklyn has a 4-0 record against the spread and a 2-2 record overall when putting up more than 121.8 points.
Nets vs. Hornets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nets
|13-4
|1-0
|9-8
|Hornets
|6-10
|2-3
|10-6
Nets vs. Hornets Point Insights
|Nets
|Hornets
|115.3
|112.7
|11
|19
|4-0
|5-5
|2-2
|5-5
|113.9
|121.8
|19
|27
|8-0
|2-3
|8-0
|2-3
