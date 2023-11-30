Ahead of a game against the Charlotte Hornets (5-11), the Brooklyn Nets (9-8) will be monitoring four players on the injury report. The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 30 at Barclays Center.

In their most recent game on Tuesday, the Nets earned a 115-103 victory over the Raptors. Spencer Dinwiddie totaled 23 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for the Nets.

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Noah Clowney PF Out Shoulder 0.0 1.0 0.0 Cameron Thomas SG Out Ankle 26.9 3.8 2.1 Ben Simmons PG Out Hip 6.5 10.8 6.7 Dennis Smith Jr. PG Out Back 5.8 2.3 3.2

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today

Hornets Injuries: LaMelo Ball: Out (Ankle), Nick Richards: Out (Concussion), Frank Ntilikina: Out (Leg), Cody Martin: Out (Knee)

Nets vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: YES and BSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

