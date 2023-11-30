Nets vs. Hornets Injury Report Today - November 30
Ahead of a game against the Charlotte Hornets (5-11), the Brooklyn Nets (9-8) will be monitoring four players on the injury report. The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 30 at Barclays Center.
In their most recent game on Tuesday, the Nets earned a 115-103 victory over the Raptors. Spencer Dinwiddie totaled 23 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for the Nets.
Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Noah Clowney
|PF
|Out
|Shoulder
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|Cameron Thomas
|SG
|Out
|Ankle
|26.9
|3.8
|2.1
|Ben Simmons
|PG
|Out
|Hip
|6.5
|10.8
|6.7
|Dennis Smith Jr.
|PG
|Out
|Back
|5.8
|2.3
|3.2
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today
Hornets Injuries: LaMelo Ball: Out (Ankle), Nick Richards: Out (Concussion), Frank Ntilikina: Out (Leg), Cody Martin: Out (Knee)
Nets vs. Hornets Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: YES and BSSE
