The Brooklyn Nets (9-8) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Charlotte Hornets (5-11) on November 30, 2023 at Barclays Center.

Nets vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Nets vs Hornets Additional Info

Nets Stats Insights

The Nets make 47% of their shots from the field this season, which is two percentage points lower than the Hornets have allowed to their opponents (49%).

Brooklyn is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 49% from the field.

The Nets are the top rebounding team in the league, the Hornets sit at 11th.

The Nets record 115.3 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 121.8 the Hornets give up.

When Brooklyn puts up more than 121.8 points, it is 2-2.

Nets Home & Away Comparison

The Nets are putting up 112.2 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 7.5 fewer points than they're averaging in away games (119.7).

Brooklyn gives up 108.8 points per game at home this year, compared to 121.1 in road games.

At home, the Nets are sinking 0.8 fewer three-pointers per game (15.1) than in road games (15.9). They also own a worse three-point percentage at home (37%) compared to when playing on the road (41.9%).

Nets Injuries