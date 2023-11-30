How to Watch the Nets vs. Hornets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Brooklyn Nets (9-8) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Charlotte Hornets (5-11) on November 30, 2023 at Barclays Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nets and Hornets
Nets vs. Hornets Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
Nets vs Hornets Additional Info
Nets Stats Insights
- The Nets make 47% of their shots from the field this season, which is two percentage points lower than the Hornets have allowed to their opponents (49%).
- Brooklyn is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 49% from the field.
- The Nets are the top rebounding team in the league, the Hornets sit at 11th.
- The Nets record 115.3 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 121.8 the Hornets give up.
- When Brooklyn puts up more than 121.8 points, it is 2-2.
Nets Home & Away Comparison
- The Nets are putting up 112.2 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 7.5 fewer points than they're averaging in away games (119.7).
- Brooklyn gives up 108.8 points per game at home this year, compared to 121.1 in road games.
- At home, the Nets are sinking 0.8 fewer three-pointers per game (15.1) than in road games (15.9). They also own a worse three-point percentage at home (37%) compared to when playing on the road (41.9%).
Nets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Ben Simmons
|Out
|Hip
|Noah Clowney
|Out
|Shoulder
|Dennis Smith Jr.
|Questionable
|Back
