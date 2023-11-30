Spencer Dinwiddie and Mark Williams are two players to watch when the Brooklyn Nets (9-8) and the Charlotte Hornets (5-11) go head to head at Barclays Center on Thursday. Gametime is slated for 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Nets vs. Hornets

Game Day: Thursday, November 30

Thursday, November 30 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York How to Watch on TV: YES, BSSE

Nets' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Nets defeated the Raptors on Tuesday, 115-103. Their leading scorer was Dinwiddie with 23 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Spencer Dinwiddie 23 9 8 4 0 3 Mikal Bridges 22 10 5 0 0 1 Cameron Johnson 18 9 3 0 0 1

Nets vs Hornets Additional Info

Nets Players to Watch

Mikal Bridges averages 21.8 points, 6.1 boards and 3.9 assists per contest, making 47.7% of shots from the floor and 34.7% from downtown with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Dinwiddie's numbers on the season are 14.6 points, 4.0 boards and 6.4 assists per game, shooting 40.0% from the floor and 35.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Royce O'Neale's numbers for the season are 8.5 points, 5.4 boards and 3.2 assists per contest, shooting 38.3% from the floor and 40.7% from downtown, with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Dorian Finney-Smith's numbers for the season are 10.8 points, 5.5 boards and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 45.7% from the floor and 44.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Lonnie Walker IV averages 15.1 points, 2.7 boards and 1.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Mikal Bridges 21.7 6.7 4.0 1.1 0.3 2.1 Spencer Dinwiddie 16.9 4.7 7.0 0.9 0.2 2.4 Cameron Johnson 14.0 5.3 2.7 0.8 0.1 2.2 Nicolas Claxton 9.4 5.9 0.8 0.6 2.0 0.0 Royce O'Neale 8.7 4.8 3.1 0.9 0.9 2.7

