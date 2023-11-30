Nicolas Claxton and the Brooklyn Nets take the court versus the Charlotte Hornets at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday.

In a 115-103 win over the Raptors (his most recent game) Claxton produced 15 points, eight rebounds and four blocks.

With prop bets available for Claxton, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Nicolas Claxton Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 12.5 12.6 Rebounds 9.5 8.3 Assists -- 1.5 PRA -- 22.4 PR -- 20.9



Nicolas Claxton Insights vs. the Hornets

Claxton has taken 8.4 shots per game this season and made 5.6 per game, which account for 4.4% and 6.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

Claxton's Nets average 101.1 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Hornets are one of the league's slowest with 102.8 possessions per contest.

Allowing 121.8 points per game, the Hornets are the 27th-ranked squad in the league defensively.

The Hornets concede 44.3 rebounds per game, ranking 17th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Hornets have conceded 27.3 per contest, 24th in the league.

Nicolas Claxton vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/5/2023 27 8 12 3 0 3 0 12/31/2022 33 14 6 3 0 6 1 12/7/2022 29 14 7 1 0 3 1 11/5/2022 25 11 9 3 0 4 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.