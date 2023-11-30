New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Oswego County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Oswego County, New York, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Oswego County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sandy Creek Senior High School at Thousand Islands High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Clayton, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
