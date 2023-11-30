Quentin Grimes plus his New York Knicks teammates take on the Detroit Pistons at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday.

In his last game, a 115-91 win against the Hornets, Grimes totaled six points.

If you'd like to place a wager on Grimes' props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Quentin Grimes Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 6.7 6.9 Rebounds -- 1.3 1.3 Assists -- 1.3 1.5 PRA -- 9.3 9.7 PR -- 8 8.2 3PM 1.5 1.9 2.1



Quentin Grimes Insights vs. the Pistons

Grimes has taken 6.3 shots per game this season and made 2.4 per game, which account for 6.2% and 5.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's made 1.9 threes per game, or 12.7% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Grimes' opponents, the Pistons, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking ninth with 103.2 possessions per game, while his Knicks rank 28th in possessions per game with 99.5.

On defense, the Pistons have allowed 118.6 points per game, which is 24th-best in the NBA.

The Pistons concede 42.2 rebounds per contest, ranking sixth in the NBA.

Allowing 25.1 assists per game, the Pistons are the 13th-ranked squad in the league.

The Pistons give up 10.8 made 3-pointers per game, third-ranked in the NBA.

Quentin Grimes vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/15/2023 37 11 4 3 2 0 0 11/29/2022 28 16 6 2 3 0 2 11/11/2022 8 5 2 0 1 0 0

