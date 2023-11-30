The New York Knicks, RJ Barrett included, face the Detroit Pistons on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.

Barrett totaled 16 points in his most recent game, which ended in a 115-91 win versus the Hornets.

With prop bets in place for Barrett, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

RJ Barrett Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 18.5 19.2 Rebounds 4.5 3.8 Assists 2.5 2.5 PRA -- 25.5 PR -- 23 3PM 1.5 2.2



RJ Barrett Insights vs. the Pistons

This season, he's put up 11.7% of the Knicks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 14.9 per contest.

He's knocked down 2.2 threes per game, or 11.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Barrett's opponents, the Pistons, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking ninth, averaging 103.2 possessions per game, while his Knicks average 99.5 per game, which ranks 28th among NBA teams.

The Pistons allow 118.6 points per contest, 24th-ranked in the league.

The Pistons are the sixth-ranked team in the league, allowing 42.2 rebounds per game.

The Pistons concede 25.1 assists per game, 13th-ranked in the NBA.

The Pistons allow 10.8 made 3-pointers per contest, third-ranked in the NBA.

RJ Barrett vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/15/2023 27 13 2 2 1 0 0 11/29/2022 24 16 4 3 2 0 0 11/11/2022 38 30 5 5 3 0 0 10/21/2022 28 18 3 4 0 1 0

