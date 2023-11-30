Thursday's game features the Canisius Golden Griffins (2-3) and the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (2-4) matching up at Reilly Center in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 66-65 victory for Canisius according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 30.

The Bonnies came out on top in their last game 55-51 against Loyola (MD) on Saturday.

Saint Bonaventure vs. Canisius Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Reilly Center in Olean, New York

Saint Bonaventure vs. Canisius Score Prediction

Prediction: Canisius 66, Saint Bonaventure 65

Other A-10 Predictions

Saint Bonaventure Schedule Analysis

The Bonnies captured their signature win of the season on November 25, when they took down the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds, who rank No. 314 in our computer rankings, 55-51.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Bonnies are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the fourth-most losses.

Saint Bonaventure Leaders

Dani Haskell: 16.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.7 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (14-for-41)

16.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.7 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (14-for-41) Isabellah Middleton: 10.8 PTS, 45 FG%, 55.6 3PT% (5-for-9)

10.8 PTS, 45 FG%, 55.6 3PT% (5-for-9) Tianna Johnson: 8.8 PTS, 38.5 FG%

8.8 PTS, 38.5 FG% Claire Cody: 5.5 PTS, 38.7 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)

5.5 PTS, 38.7 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23) Maddie Dziezgowski: 6.2 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26)

Saint Bonaventure Performance Insights

The Bonnies have a -29 scoring differential, falling short by 4.8 points per game. They're putting up 61 points per game to rank 255th in college basketball and are allowing 65.8 per contest to rank 211th in college basketball.

