The Canisius Golden Griffins (2-3) will aim to stop a three-game road losing streak when squaring off against the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (2-4) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Reilly Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET.

Saint Bonaventure Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Reilly Center in Olean, New York

Reilly Center in Olean, New York TV: ESPN+

Saint Bonaventure vs. Canisius Scoring Comparison

The Golden Griffins put up only 2.2 fewer points per game (63.6) than the Bonnies allow their opponents to score (65.8).

Canisius is 2-0 when it scores more than 65.8 points.

Saint Bonaventure's record is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 63.6 points.

The 61 points per game the Bonnies record are 7.2 fewer points than the Golden Griffins give up (68.2).

When Saint Bonaventure puts up more than 68.2 points, it is 1-1.

The Bonnies are making 38.3% of their shots from the field, 5.6% lower than the Golden Griffins concede to opponents (43.9%).

Saint Bonaventure Leaders

Dani Haskell: 16.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.7 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (14-for-41)

16.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.7 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (14-for-41) Isabellah Middleton: 10.8 PTS, 45 FG%, 55.6 3PT% (5-for-9)

10.8 PTS, 45 FG%, 55.6 3PT% (5-for-9) Tianna Johnson: 8.8 PTS, 38.5 FG%

8.8 PTS, 38.5 FG% Claire Cody: 5.5 PTS, 38.7 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)

5.5 PTS, 38.7 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23) Maddie Dziezgowski: 6.2 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26)

