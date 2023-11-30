How to Watch the Saint Bonaventure vs. Canisius Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST
The Canisius Golden Griffins (2-3) will aim to stop a three-game road losing streak when squaring off against the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (2-4) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Reilly Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET.
Saint Bonaventure Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Reilly Center in Olean, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Saint Bonaventure vs. Canisius Scoring Comparison
- The Golden Griffins put up only 2.2 fewer points per game (63.6) than the Bonnies allow their opponents to score (65.8).
- Canisius is 2-0 when it scores more than 65.8 points.
- Saint Bonaventure's record is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 63.6 points.
- The 61 points per game the Bonnies record are 7.2 fewer points than the Golden Griffins give up (68.2).
- When Saint Bonaventure puts up more than 68.2 points, it is 1-1.
- The Bonnies are making 38.3% of their shots from the field, 5.6% lower than the Golden Griffins concede to opponents (43.9%).
Saint Bonaventure Leaders
- Dani Haskell: 16.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.7 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (14-for-41)
- Isabellah Middleton: 10.8 PTS, 45 FG%, 55.6 3PT% (5-for-9)
- Tianna Johnson: 8.8 PTS, 38.5 FG%
- Claire Cody: 5.5 PTS, 38.7 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)
- Maddie Dziezgowski: 6.2 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26)
Saint Bonaventure Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|@ Binghamton
|L 73-65
|Binghamton University Events Center
|11/22/2023
|@ Buffalo
|L 78-69
|Alumni Arena
|11/25/2023
|@ Loyola (MD)
|W 55-51
|Reitz Arena
|11/30/2023
|Canisius
|-
|Reilly Center
|12/2/2023
|@ West Virginia
|-
|WVU Coliseum
|12/5/2023
|@ Cornell
|-
|Newman Arena
