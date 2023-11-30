The Canisius Golden Griffins (2-3) will aim to stop a three-game road losing streak when squaring off against the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (2-4) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Reilly Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Saint Bonaventure Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Reilly Center in Olean, New York
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Saint Bonaventure vs. Canisius Scoring Comparison

  • The Golden Griffins put up only 2.2 fewer points per game (63.6) than the Bonnies allow their opponents to score (65.8).
  • Canisius is 2-0 when it scores more than 65.8 points.
  • Saint Bonaventure's record is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 63.6 points.
  • The 61 points per game the Bonnies record are 7.2 fewer points than the Golden Griffins give up (68.2).
  • When Saint Bonaventure puts up more than 68.2 points, it is 1-1.
  • The Bonnies are making 38.3% of their shots from the field, 5.6% lower than the Golden Griffins concede to opponents (43.9%).

Saint Bonaventure Leaders

  • Dani Haskell: 16.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.7 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (14-for-41)
  • Isabellah Middleton: 10.8 PTS, 45 FG%, 55.6 3PT% (5-for-9)
  • Tianna Johnson: 8.8 PTS, 38.5 FG%
  • Claire Cody: 5.5 PTS, 38.7 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)
  • Maddie Dziezgowski: 6.2 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Saint Bonaventure Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 @ Binghamton L 73-65 Binghamton University Events Center
11/22/2023 @ Buffalo L 78-69 Alumni Arena
11/25/2023 @ Loyola (MD) W 55-51 Reitz Arena
11/30/2023 Canisius - Reilly Center
12/2/2023 @ West Virginia - WVU Coliseum
12/5/2023 @ Cornell - Newman Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.